Coventry BS adds PTs to range and opens up 90 per cent LTV deals

  • 12/03/2021
Coventry Building Society has added product transfer mortgages to its range and expanded the eligibility for its 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage.

 

The mutual brought its 90 per cent LTV products back in January for first-time buyers as well as existing remortgagors and home movers. It has now opened this up to all new business.

Its product transfer range includes a two-year fix at 50 per cent LTV with no product fee. This has a rate of 1.45 per cent. 

There is also a two-year fix at 65 per cent LTV with a rate of 1.19 per cent and a £999 product fee. 

Both mortgages are available for product transfers and further advances. 

Jonathan Stinton (pictured), head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “A large slice of the market is still made up of clients who aren’t looking to move lender.  

“This product transfer range gives brokers more options for their existing Coventry clients who are coming to the end of their existing mortgage deals and are looking for a straightforward switch at a competitive rate.”    

He added: “The demand for higher LTV products is strong with remortgagers and home movers as well as first time buyers. We’re pleased to be able to extend our offering at 90 per cent LTV to increase the options available to these customers.” 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

