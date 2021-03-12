You are here: Home - News -

News

Dashly launches fridge magnet to provide mortgage switching updates

by: Emma Lunn
  • 12/03/2021
  • 0
Dashly has launched a fridge magnet which connects to its app and customer account that will update borrowers if a cheaper mortgage becomes available.

 

Once borrowers have added their data into the account the Blink lighthouse-shaped magnet is connected to Dashly’s mortgage switching technology which compares existing deals against those available on the market every day.

If the Blink lighthouse flashes pink instead of the normal green it means a cheaper deal has been found – this even includes being in a fixed rate with early redemption charges applying.

The app also warns when a fixed-term is set to expire.

Borrowers can then be directed to one of the firm’s advisers if they wish to proceed.

In one example, Dashly switched a borrower halfway through a five-year fix saving £5,717 over the remaining two years and five months of the mortgage — after the borrower paid an early repayment charge of £4,978 and all other set-up, legal and arrangement fees.

It had identified the value of the borrower’s home had increased and that his personal circumstances had also changed since taking out the loan. This meant he would now be eligible for a lower loan to value.

CEO Ross Boyd said: “It’s a bit of fun, of course, but there’s a serious message to it all, too: your mortgage shouldn’t be forgotten about but should be compared against the market daily to ensure you’re always on the best deal.”

Boyd added that the vast majority of Brits only think about their mortgages only every two, three or five years.

“This is because we’ve been trained to believe that paying an early redemption charge means it’s impossible to save money during a fixed rate mortgage, but that’s no longer the case given the new technologies available,” he said.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Emma Lunn

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Sunak expects first-time buyers to be main users of mortgage guarantee scheme

Chancellor Rishi Sunak believes the 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage guarantee scheme unveiled at last week’s Budget...

Close