Top ten most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/03/2021

As the dust settles on the Budget news, the market turned its attention towards the feasibility of 95 per cent loan to value deals as some banks have taken steps to tighten their affordability policies in recent weeks.

Concerns that restrictive loan to income (LTI) policies could freeze first-time buyers out of the market, drove an analysis of the impact of LTIs on first-time buyers to the top of the most read stories this week.

Elsewhere, innovation from Habito in the form of a 40-year mortgage and Metro’s foray into near prime lending grabbed attention.

Updates to the cladding guidelines and an extension to the eviction ban made for a busy week in the mortgage and housing markets.