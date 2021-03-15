You are here: Home - News -

HSBC increases high LTV maximum loans

  15/03/2021
HSBC increases high LTV maximum loans
HSBC is increasing the maximum loans it will accept at its two highest loan to value (LTV) product ranges.

 

From today, lending limits at 85 per cent LTV range have been increased from £500,000 to £750,000.

Meanwhile, in the 90 per cent LTV range the lender will now consider loans up to £550,000, up from £400,000.

Rates on the products start at 2.54 per cent for a two-year fix at 85 per cent LTV with a £999 fee and 3.14 per cent for the reciprocal five-year fix.

Last month the lender announced it had completed £24bn of new mortgage lending in 2020 – up £3bn on its 2019 total.

This made it the fifth biggest lender in the UK mortgage market last year.

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

