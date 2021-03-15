HSBC increases high LTV maximum loans

From today, lending limits at 85 per cent LTV range have been increased from £500,000 to £750,000.
Meanwhile, in the 90 per cent LTV range the lender will now consider loans up to £550,000, up from £400,000.
Rates on the products start at 2.54 per cent for a two-year fix at 85 per cent LTV with a £999 fee and 3.14 per cent for the reciprocal five-year fix.
Last month the lender announced it had completed £24bn of new mortgage lending in 2020 – up £3bn on its 2019 total.
This made it the fifth biggest lender in the UK mortgage market last year.