Platform cuts rates up to 90 per cent LTV and TMW releases five-year fixed BTL remo

Platform has re-introduced three-year fixes at up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) and made rate changes on mortgages up to that level.

Rates on the returning mortgages vary from 2.15 per cent for the 80 per cent LTV product with a £1,499 fee to 3.4 per cent at 90 per cent LTV with a £999 fee.

All fee-free products between 80 and 90 per cent LTV now have £1,000 cashback.

The lender has also adjusted rates with two and five-year mortgages at 90 per cent being cut by up to 0.32 per cent and equivalent products at 60 per cent LTV seeing reductions of up to 0.16 per cent.

Meanwhile, the rates on two and five-year fixed mortgages at 70 and 75 per cent LTV have risen by up to 0.26 per cent.

Two and five-year fixes with a £1,999 fee have been brought back for buy-to-let borrowers while rates on fee-free alternatives have been cut by as much as 0.42 per cent.

For switching residential borrowers, two and five-year fixes at 80 and 90 per cent LTV have seen rate cuts of up to 0.25 per cent.

Rates now range from 1.81 per cent for a £1,499 fee-paying two-year fixed product at 80 per cent LTV to 3.72 per cent for a five-year fixed at 90 per cent LTV with no fee.

Products for switching buy-to-let borrowers have seen rate cuts of 0.03 per cent on two-year fixes with a £1,499 fee while equivalent five-year fixes at 60-75 per cent LTV have been reduced by up to 0.04 per cent.

TMW rel aunches five-year fixed BTL remortgage

The Mortgage Works (TMW), the specialist buy to let arm of Nationwide Building Society, has relaunched a five-year fixed purchase and remortgage product 50 per cent LTV.

For borrowers seeking a free valuation and either cashback or free legals, the rate is 1.74 per cent.

The incentive-free option has a rate of 1.69 per cent. Both mortgages have a fee of £1,499.

Daniel Clinton, head of The Mortgage Works, said: “As a leading buy-to-let mortgage provider, we look to offer a broad range of mortgages to support landlords.

“By re–introducing our 50 per cent LTV mortgage, we are able to offer our most competitive rates to those landlords, with larger deposits, looking for longer term rate security.”