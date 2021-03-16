You are here: Home - News -

News

Platform cuts rates up to 90 per cent LTV and TMW releases five-year fixed BTL remo

by:
  • 16/03/2021
  • 0
Platform cuts rates up to 90 per cent LTV and TMW releases five-year fixed BTL remo
Platform has re-introduced three-year fixes at up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) and made rate changes on mortgages up to that level.

 

Rates on the returning mortgages vary from 2.15 per cent for the 80 per cent LTV product with a £1,499 fee to 3.4 per cent at 90 per cent LTV with a £999 fee. 

All fee-free products between 80 and 90 per cent LTV now have £1,000 cashback.  

The lender has also adjusted rates with two and five-year mortgages at 90 per cent being cut by up to 0.32 per cent and equivalent products at 60 per cent LTV seeing reductions of up to 0.16 per cent. 

Meanwhile, the rates on two and five-year fixed mortgages at 70 and 75 per cent LTV have risen by up to 0.26 per cent. 

Two and five-year fixes with a £1,999 fee have been brought back for buy-to-let borrowers while rates on fee-free alternatives have been cut by as much as 0.42 per cent. 

For switching residential borrowers, two and five-year fixes at 80 and 90 per cent LTV have seen rate cuts of up to 0.25 per cent 

Rates now range from 1.81 per cent for a £1,499 fee-paying two-year fixed product at 80 per cent LTV to 3.72 per cent for a five-year fixed at 90 per cent LTV with no fee. 

Products for switching buy-to-let borrowers have seen rate cuts of 0.03 per cent on two-year fixes with a £1,499 fee while equivalent five-year fixes at 60-75 per cent LTV have been reduced by up to 0.04 per cent. 

 

TMW relaunches five-year fixed BTL remortgage 

The Mortgage Works (TMW), the specialist buy to let arm of Nationwide Building Society, has relaunched a five-year fixed purchase and remortgage product 50 per cent LTV. 

For borrowers seeking a free valuation and either cashback or free legals, the rate is 1.74 per cent. 

The incentive-free option has a rate of 1.69 per cent. Both mortgages have a fee of £1,499.  

Daniel Clinton, head of The Mortgage Works, said: “As a leading buy-to-let mortgage provider, we look to offer a broad range of mortgages to support landlords.  

By reintroducing our 50 per cent LTV mortgage, we are able to offer our most competitive rates to those landlords, with larger deposits, looking for longer term rate security.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Mojo Mortgages partners with Multiply AI to deliver free advice

Mojo Mortgages has partnered with savings and investment app, Multiply AI, to offer free mortgage advice to its users.

Close