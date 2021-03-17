Nationwide cuts rates and expands £1,499 fee range to 90 per cent LTV

Nationwide Building Society has cut rates on more than 20 mortgages across its range and added a further dozen products to its £1,499 fee range taking it to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The lender has also overhauled rates on its product transfer range increasing some by up to 0.45 per cent but is also cutting others by up to 0.2 per cent.

New business rate cuts of up to 0.25 per cent apply to products for first-time buyers, home movers and remortgaging from tomorrow.

For first-timers, this includes the five-year fix with no fee at 75 per cent LTV reduced by 0.25 per cent to 2.04 per cent, and the two-year fix with a £999 fee at 90 per cent being reduced by 0.05 per cent to 3.14 per cent.

In the house purchase range reductions includes the five-year fix with no fee at 75 per cent LTV reduced by 0.20 per cent to 1.99 per cent, while for remortgaging the two-year fix rate at 85 per cent is cut by 0.15 per cent to 2.84 per cent.

Nationwide is also extending its range of £1,499 fee products up to 90 per cent LTV.

Previously, they were only available at 60 per cent LTV but this limit will be increased and with applications open for loans of £275,000 or more across all LTVs.

For example, the two-year fix up to 90 per cent LTV will be at 3.04 per cent with the tracker version at 3.49 per cent.

Rates on the mutual’s existing customer moving home and further advance ranges will continue to be aligned to the lowest rates Nationwide offers new customers, the lender said.

Nationwide director of mortgages Henry Jordan said: “We are reducing our rates again to ensure that we continue to remain one of the best lenders in the market for rate as well as service.

“The changes are being made across our range meaning all types of borrowers could benefit, whether they are moving home, getting their first home or remortgaging.

“The extension of our £1,499 fee product range to all LTV tiers up to 90 per cent also expands the choice available to borrowers with the society.”