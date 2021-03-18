You are here: Home - News -

News

HSBC cuts rates on host of deals up to 90 per cent LTV

by:
  • 18/03/2021
  • 0
HSBC cuts rates on host of deals up to 90 per cent LTV
HSBC has cut its standard 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage rate by 0.05 per cent to 3.09 per cent among a host of rate changes.

 

In the bank’s latest round of rate cuts, the cost of 20 deals have been reduced by up to 0.1 per cent spanning 60 to 90 per cent LTV deals.

Highlights from the rate cuts include an 85 per cent LTV five-year fixed rate, with a £999 fee, down 0.10 per cent to 2.74 per cent. The fee saver equivalent has been reduced by 0.1 per cent to 3.04 per cent.

At 75 per cent the bank has cut the two-year fixed rate, with a £999 fee, by 0.10 per cent to 1.39 per cent.

Earlier this week HSBC increased the lending limit on its 85 per cent LTV range by 50 per cent to £750,000 while the maximum lending cap on 90 per cent deals has been lifted from £400,000 to £550,000.

And the lender also revealed at Mortgage Brain’s Mortgage Vision event that it planned to open up its mortgage range to the entire broker market this year. Currently the bank’s deals are available to around 300 intermedaries.

HSBC UK head of buying a home Michelle Andrews said: “There are lots of different elements to consider when looking for a mortgage to get onto or up the property ladder.

“Two big considerations are interest rate and how much you can borrow, and these changes will make a big difference.”

HSBC has committed to offering 95 per cent LTV mortgages through the government-backed mortgage guarantee scheme, with this expected to launch in mid-April.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
insurance policy
Two-fifths of homeowners have no life cover – MoneySupermarket

Just 59 per cent of homeowners with dependents have life insurance cover, research from MoneySupermarket has found.

Close