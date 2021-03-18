You are here: Home - News -

News

MAB releases home buying app to support purchasers

by:
  • 18/03/2021
  • 0
MAB releases home buying app to support purchasers
The Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has launched a Home Buying Buddy app as part of its partnership with fintech service Life Moments.

 

The app aims to give first and next time buyers a plan for the purchase of their home with informative content on the house buying process alongside mortgage and savings calculators. 

It includes a checklist which tells users what they need to do before buying a home such as improve their credit rating and increase savings. It explains common purchase terms such as gifted deposits and lets users know when they have saved enough for a deposit with a savings calculator.

The partnership is also part of MAB’s plan to accelerate the adoption of technology into its network

Life Moments already has a consumer app, FirstHomeCoachwhich guides first-time buyers with property purchases. It uses the collected information to determine trends and feeds the data to its business partners.

Similarly, with the Home Buying Buddy app, MAB will use the data obtained to help them understand consumer needs and develop their client offering.

Peter Brodnicki (pictured), CEO of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “This is another major step forward in terms of how we can further engage with our customers and offer a more personalised experience.  

It allows us to deliver tangible value to the customer from the early stages of their research process and home buying journey.” 

Ben Leonard, CEO and co-founder of Life Moments, said: “Life Moments digital coaching technology engages and nurtures consumers to achieve their life goals. Buying a home is one of the most stressful but exciting life goals and working with MAB, helps us to provide the best tools to consumers, to help them achieve their home ownership dreams.  

This strategic partnership is a great example of how through collaborating with mission-aligned firms, we can help more people play life better.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
More borrowers using equity release to buy homes – Canada Life

The proportion of borrowers using equity release to purchase a new home more than doubled in the second half of...

Close