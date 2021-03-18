MAB releases home buying app to support purchasers

The Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has launched a Home Buying Buddy app as part of its partnership with fintech service Life Moments.

The app aims to give first and next time buyers a plan for the purchase of their home with informative content on the house buying process alongside mortgage and savings calculators.

It includes a checklist which tells users what they need to do before buying a home such as improve their credit rating and increase savings. It explains common purchase terms such as gifted deposits and lets users know when they have saved enough for a deposit with a savings calculator.

The partnership is also part of MAB’s plan to accelerate the adoption of technology into its network.

Life Moments already has a consumer app, FirstHomeCoach, which guides first-time buyers with property purchases. It uses the collected information to determine trends and feeds the data to its business partners.

Similarly, with the Home Buying Buddy app, MAB will use the data obtained to help them understand consumer needs and develop their client offering.

Peter Brodnicki (pictured), CEO of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “This is another major step forward in terms of how we can further engage with our customers and offer a more personalised experience.

“It allows us to deliver tangible value to the customer from the early stages of their research process and home buying journey.”

Ben Leonard, CEO and co-founder of Life Moments, said: “Life Moments digital coaching technology engages and nurtures consumers to achieve their life goals. Buying a home is one of the most stressful but exciting life goals and working with MAB, helps us to provide the best tools to consumers, to help them achieve their home ownership dreams.

“This strategic partnership is a great example of how through collaborating with mission-aligned firms, we can help more people play life better.”