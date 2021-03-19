You are here: Home - News -

News

Leeds BS says 95 per cent guarantee-backed deals could be cheaper, as lender eyes scheme

by:
  • 19/03/2021
  • 0
Leeds BS says 95 per cent guarantee-backed deals could be cheaper, as lender eyes scheme
Leeds Building Society is eyeing the benefits of using the 95 per cent mortgage guarantee scheme over launching its own range of low-deposit deals.

 

The building society said it expected more lenders to bring 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) deals to the market ahead of the launch of the guarantee scheme in mid-April.

Speaking to a virtual audience at the Mortgage Vision Masterclass, Clive Sandom, corporate account manager, said: “We weren’t one of the original five lenders involved in the scheme when the chancellor announced it.

“But since then we have been sent details and [considered] the for and against [arguments] for using that scheme or indeed if we might just come out and do 95 per cent without that scheme.

“I think it’s interesting to see that there have been two lenders launch this week without using the government guarantee scheme which I think will become 50/50 across the market.”

He added: “We as a lender haven’t decided but I’m sure we will doing one or the other.”

The five lenders that have pledged to use the guarantee scheme from mid-April are Lloyds, HSBC, Barclays, Santander and NatWest. Virgin Money will join them in May.

This week, however, two lenders have launched five per cent deposit mortgages without the backing of the guarantee scheme. Accord is offering a five-year fixed rate at 3.99 per cent with a £995 fee which excludes flats and new-build houses.

Bank of Ireland has also launched a five-year fixed rate priced at 4.05 per cent, with no product fee. Both deals have a maximum loan cap of £500,000 and are using income multiples of 4.49 times earnings.

The bank will use its standard residential property criteria, but it will exclude new builds.

Sandom said the rates on the 95 per cent deals revealed this week were “relatively high” when the bank base rate remained at 0.1 per cent.

“Maybe the deals the lenders start to launch under the government scheme might be [priced] lower. We don’t know yet,” said Sandom.

“I suppose if I was a potential buyer I might just wait and see. If you’re tying yourself in for five years you might want to make sure you have the best rate available.”

He added: “It’s a really interesting market at the moment and it’s going to develop pretty quickly. More and more lenders will be coming out with new products in the next few weeks because the market is so competitive at the moment and demand is really high.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
TSB overhauls low LTV residential and BTL rates

TSB has changed rates on two of its £1,495 fee residential mortgage products while slashing rates on some of its...

Close