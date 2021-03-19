Leeds BS says 95 per cent guarantee-backed deals could be cheaper, as lender eyes scheme

Leeds Building Society is eyeing the benefits of using the 95 per cent mortgage guarantee scheme over launching its own range of low-deposit deals.

The building society said it expected more lenders to bring 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) deals to the market ahead of the launch of the guarantee scheme in mid-April.

Speaking to a virtual audience at the Mortgage Vision Masterclass, Clive Sandom, corporate account manager, said: “We weren’t one of the original five lenders involved in the scheme when the chancellor announced it.

“But since then we have been sent details and [considered] the for and against [arguments] for using that scheme or indeed if we might just come out and do 95 per cent without that scheme.

“I think it’s interesting to see that there have been two lenders launch this week without using the government guarantee scheme which I think will become 50/50 across the market.”

He added: “We as a lender haven’t decided but I’m sure we will doing one or the other.”

The five lenders that have pledged to use the guarantee scheme from mid-April are Lloyds, HSBC, Barclays, Santander and NatWest. Virgin Money will join them in May.

This week, however, two lenders have launched five per cent deposit mortgages without the backing of the guarantee scheme. Accord is offering a five-year fixed rate at 3.99 per cent with a £995 fee which excludes flats and new-build houses.

Bank of Ireland has also launched a five-year fixed rate priced at 4.05 per cent, with no product fee. Both deals have a maximum loan cap of £500,000 and are using income multiples of 4.49 times earnings.

The bank will use its standard residential property criteria, but it will exclude new builds.

Sandom said the rates on the 95 per cent deals revealed this week were “relatively high” when the bank base rate remained at 0.1 per cent.

“Maybe the deals the lenders start to launch under the government scheme might be [priced] lower. We don’t know yet,” said Sandom.

“I suppose if I was a potential buyer I might just wait and see. If you’re tying yourself in for five years you might want to make sure you have the best rate available.”

He added: “It’s a really interesting market at the moment and it’s going to develop pretty quickly. More and more lenders will be coming out with new products in the next few weeks because the market is so competitive at the moment and demand is really high.”