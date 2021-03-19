You are here: Home - News -

News

Stamp duty receipts fall £3.2bn in 2020

by:
  • 19/03/2021
  • 0
Stamp duty receipts fall £3.2bn in 2020
Stamp duty receipts for last year totalled £7.5bn between April and February, a £3.2bn drop on the previous year according to figures from HM Revenue and Customs.

 

The tax income was affected by a fall in property sales and uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the stamp duty holiday announced in July. 

Following the reopening of the property market in May, receipts for stamp duty totalled £361m compared to £831m the year before. As pent-up sales caused a rebound in activity, June generated £573m in stamp duty, down from £831m in the previous year. 

Once the stamp duty holiday had been announced, receipts in July nearly halved from £1.1bn in 2019 to £656m in 2020. 

December saw the highest income from the property tax, totalling £1.2bn. Compared to December 2019, this was only slightly down from £1.3bn. 

Receipts fell to £579m in January before picking up in February to £775m, representing relatively minimal drops on £777m and £824m in the respective previous months the year before. 

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “The stamp duty holiday has really helped to fuel the market over the past few months.  

“However, the average home buyer isn’t going to have contributed one penny in stamp duty. These numbers are a sign of a healthy market across the board, where higher value homes, second homes and rental properties are also exchanging hands.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
stock of the week, housebuilder, stock
Homebuilders forced to remove doubling ground rent leasehold clauses

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has ordered Countryside and Taylor Wimpey to remove doubling ground rent clauses from new...

Close