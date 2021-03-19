Top ten most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/03/2021

The story divided opinion among readers who praised the banks for prudent lending decisions reflecting a change in buyers’ circumstances and criticised lenders for not honouring criteria available at the start of an application.
Elsewhere in mortgage broking news, two lenders brought out 95 per cent loan to value mortgage ranges, Lloyds Banking Group’s Esther Dijkstra shared her plans for the bank’s trio of brands this year and intermediaries were warned to check the risks that IR35 tax changes pose to their businesses.
First-time buyers say deals collapsed after banks back tracked on initial offer
Mortgage firms must check IR35 risks given complexity of April tax change – AMI
Nationwide cuts rates and expands £1,499 fee range to 90 per cent LTV
Accord launches 95 per cent LTV mortgage for first-time buyers
Bank of Ireland reintroducing 95 per cent LTV mortgages including for self-employed – exclusive
Changes are coming: Esther Dijkstra, MD Intermediaries Lloyds Banking Group
Brexit could mean future mortgage process changes to go with current pains – Clifford
Mortgage advising is an opportunity for unemployed to reinvent themselves – Marketwatch