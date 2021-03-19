You are here: Home - News -

News

Top ten most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/03/2021

by:
  • 19/03/2021
  • 0
Top ten most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/03/2021
This week's most read story featured the plight of first-time buyers who had lost out on their chance to get on the property ladder after banks changed the goal posts part way through the application.

 

The story divided opinion among readers who praised the banks for prudent lending decisions reflecting a change in buyers’ circumstances and criticised lenders for not honouring criteria available at the start of an application.

Elsewhere in mortgage broking news, two lenders brought out 95 per cent loan to value mortgage ranges, Lloyds Banking Group’s Esther Dijkstra shared her plans for the bank’s trio of brands this year and intermediaries were warned to check the risks that IR35 tax changes pose to their businesses.

 

First-time buyers say deals collapsed after banks back tracked on initial offer

 

HSBC increases high LTV maximum loans

 

Mortgage firms must check IR35 risks given complexity of April tax change – AMI

 

Nationwide cuts rates and expands £1,499 fee range to 90 per cent LTV

 

Accord launches 95 per cent LTV mortgage for first-time buyers

 

House prices forecast to lose 2020 gains – Reallymoving

 

Bank of Ireland reintroducing 95 per cent LTV mortgages including for self-employed – exclusive

 

Changes are coming: Esther Dijkstra, MD Intermediaries Lloyds Banking Group

 

Brexit could mean future mortgage process changes to go with current pains – Clifford

 

Mortgage advising is an opportunity for unemployed to reinvent themselves – Marketwatch

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Vernon BS and Skipton International extend maximum BTL LTVs and widen criteria

Vernon Building Society and Skipton International have widened availability and introduced new products to their specialist buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage ranges.

Close