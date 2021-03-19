Top ten most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/03/2021

This week's most read story featured the plight of first-time buyers who had lost out on their chance to get on the property ladder after banks changed the goal posts part way through the application.

The story divided opinion among readers who praised the banks for prudent lending decisions reflecting a change in buyers’ circumstances and criticised lenders for not honouring criteria available at the start of an application.

Elsewhere in mortgage broking news, two lenders brought out 95 per cent loan to value mortgage ranges, Lloyds Banking Group’s Esther Dijkstra shared her plans for the bank’s trio of brands this year and intermediaries were warned to check the risks that IR35 tax changes pose to their businesses.