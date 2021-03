Santander is adding a pair of new build mortgages for house purchase at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV).

However, they do not include Help to Buy where the lender remains at 75 per cent LTV.

The new deals are fixed for two and a half years at 2.68 per cent with a £999 fee and at 2.98 per cent with £0 fee.

Santander is also extending the completion deadlines on these products from November 2021 to 31 December 2021.

It is also withdrawing a five and a half-year fix at 60 per cent LTV at 1.69 per cent with £999 fee.

The new deals will go live on 23 March.