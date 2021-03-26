Saffron Building Society makes four additions to BDM team

Saffron Building Society has recruited four business development managers (BDM) including two appointments from its existing workforce.

Raji Sidhu-Housden has worked for the mutual since 2017 as arrears officer before transferring to the role of business development administrator. She plans to gain her CeMAP qualification to allow her to provide mortgage advice.

Now a business development manager, Simon O’Donnell joined as a branch manager in 2016. He then took on roles as marketing operations officer and service support manager.

Phil Lawford joined the mutual in March as business development manager and brings 20 years’ experience to the role. His previous experience includes similar roles at Furness and West Bromwich Building Societies.

Linsey Smith was hired at Saffron Building Society in November as an administrator in the business development team.

Her duties will include taking technical support calls, overseeing live web chats and supporting the team with reporting and administration.

Tony Hall (pictured), interim head of mortgage sales at Saffron Building Society, said: “This is an exciting time for us and demonstrates the society’s commitment to service delivery and developing long lasting relationships with all our intermediary partners.

“We are delighted to welcome our new team members on board and the addition of Phil with his extensive experience and passion for the industry is a real bonus.”