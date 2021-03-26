Top ten most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/03/2021

Top ten most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/03/2021

 

Elsewhere, an opinion piece from Hiten Ganatra that dished out a healthy note of scepticism of the government’s 95 per cent LTV grabbed readers’ attention as did news that more shared ownership homes would be built using Right to Buy receipts.

 

Lenders tighten self-employed affordability – MBT

 

Let’s not expect miracles from government’s mortgage guarantee scheme – Ganatra

 

TSB confirms April return to 95 per cent lending

 

Vernon BS launches cheapest 90 per cent LTV mortgage

 

Shared ownership boost as councils will build more homes from Right to Buy income

 

Accord and Coventry BS cut high LTV rates

 

Skipton relaunches 95 per cent LTV mortgages but cautions on short-term availability

 

Virgin Money cuts high LTV rates by up to 0.16 per cent

 

Greedy, unethical brokers must not be allowed to pollute bridging market – Coates

 

Quarter of homeowners miss mortgage payments due to ill health – MetLife

 

Related Posts