Accord cuts rates up to 85 per cent LTV and Leeds BS adds two-year fixes

by:
  • 29/03/2021
Accord Mortgages has reduced rates across its mortgage range by up to 18 basis points (bps), effective from Wednesday.

 

For house purchase products, rate reductions include the two-year fixed at 80 per cent loan to value (LTV). This has been cut from 2.46 per cent to 2.28 per cent.  

The five-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV has been reduced from 1.87 per cent to 1.85 per cent. Both mortgages have a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuations. 

For purchases and remortgages, the two-year fixed at 80 per cent LTV has gone down to 2.07 per cent from 2.25 per cent. The equivalent at 85 per cent LTV has been reduced from 2.72 per cent to 2.59 per cent.  

Both mortgages have a £995 fee. 

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to offer further reductions to our residential range, offering more competitive choice to brokers and their clients.  

“With a range of LTV and initial fixed rate term options, as well as a variety of benefits including cashback and free standard valuation, we hope these changes will benefit brokers and their clients.” 

 

Leeds Building Society revises range with two-year fixes 

Leeds Building Society has added a series of two-year fixed mortgages to its range. 

This includes a fees assisted two-year fixed mortgage up to 85 per cent LTV with a rate of 2.55 per cent. 

There is also a two-year fixed mortgage up to 65 per cent LTV, as well as a two-year fixed up to 75 per cent LTV. These products have rates of 1.42 per cent and 1.48 per cent respectively. 

These mortgages offer incentives of free valuation and fees assisted legal services for remortgages. There is also a £999 completion fee. 

Matt Bartle, director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “Switching to a new deal could save homeowners money at a time when rates are historically low. 

“Fixed rates remain a really popular choice because they give borrowers the security of knowing what their monthly repayments will be, which can be a big help when managing their household budget.” 

He added: “We’ve refreshed our range and added a new two-year deal to our fixed rate product range, as we continue to work hard to help more people have the home they want.” 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

