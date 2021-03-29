Twenty7Tec integrates with Halifax to speed up DIPs

The integration of Halifax supports DIP requests for residential mortgages, broker authentication, decisioning and case tracking.

If the DIP is accepted, the broker can then pick up the case and complete a full application in the Halifax portal.

“We’ve been working with Halifax since October 2020 to support development of its application programming interface (API) for decision in principle applications, and the success we saw in our pilot has been impressive,” said James Tucker, chief executive at Twenty7Tec (pictured).

“Feedback from users in the pilot reinforced our belief that submitting applications to Halifax through Apply saves significant amounts of time compared to keying applications directly into the lender’s portal.

“We look forward to rolling out the Apply integration with Halifax to all users and continuing to partner with the lender to develop the solution further,” Tucker said.

Ian Wilson, head of Halifax Intermediaries, said: “We are delighted to announce the integration with Twenty7Tec as one of the significant technology players in our market.

“As technology moves forward, and our customers’ expectations change, it is imperative that we keep up with, and advance, the ways in which intermediaries can do business with us, to meet the needs of customers.

“API integrations have been long-awaited in the market, and while we all have much to learn, we are delighted to have made this significant step,” Wilson added.