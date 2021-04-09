You are here: Home - News -

Top ten mortgage broker stories this week – 09/04/2021

  • 09/04/2021
As mortgage lenders cut rates and offer cashback incentives to stand out from the increasingly competitive crowd, the start of a new tax year drove our tax guide into the most read story line-up this week.

 

Elsewhere, TSB raised its maximum age, more 95 per cent LTV mortgage choice hit the shelves and a thought-provoking feature on mental well-being revealed a quarter of brokers responding to our latest poll were struggling in some way to cope with the stresses of the pandemic.

 

NatWest cuts rates and increases cashback in product refresh

 

Skipton BS expands 95 per cent LTV range and cuts rates

 

Halifax overhauls mortgage criteria for all non-UK national applicants

 

TSB launches 95 per cent deals

 

Nationwide cuts rates up to 80 per cent LTV

 

Thirteen changes to tax and benefits that could impact clients

 

TSB revises BTL affordability and raises maximum age to 80

 

MPowered Mortgages’ BTL range added to L&G Mortgage Club panel

 

Rising homeowner equity gives remortgage market positive outlook – LMS

 

Evidence-based strategies can make all the difference to brokers’ mental wellbeing – poll result

