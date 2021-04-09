Top ten mortgage broker stories this week – 09/04/2021

As mortgage lenders cut rates and offer cashback incentives to stand out from the increasingly competitive crowd, the start of a new tax year drove our tax guide into the most read story line-up this week.

Elsewhere, TSB raised its maximum age, more 95 per cent LTV mortgage choice hit the shelves and a thought-provoking feature on mental well-being revealed a quarter of brokers responding to our latest poll were struggling in some way to cope with the stresses of the pandemic.