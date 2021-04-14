You are here: Home - News -

News

Alexander Hall mortgage advice revenue rises driven by strong purchase market

by:
  • 14/04/2021
  • 0
Alexander Hall mortgage advice revenue rises driven by strong purchase market
Alexander Hall has reported a 20 per cent rise in mortgage broking revenue in the first three months of 2021.

 

According to parent company Foxtons, revenue at the advice firm hit £2.3m from January to March, up from £1.9m in the same period last year.

It said the increase was “driven by new purchase activity”.

The upturn will be welcome after the pandemic dropped revenue at the advice firm by five per cent year-on-year in 2020, when it generated total advice revenue of £8.1m.

Alexander Hall has also announced a deal with Skipton Building Society which will see its customers looking for wider financial advice, such as on pensions and investments, referred to Skipton.

The building society has around 100 financial advisers based in branches or remote locations and offers video appointments for customers to do from their own homes.

 

London rents down

Overall, revenue across the whole Foxtons group in the quarter was £28.5m, up 24 per cent on the £23m achieved in the same period last year.

This too was predominantly based on the vibrant property sales market, where revenue was up 60 per cent to £11.4m from £7.1m “reflecting continued acceleration in volume growth”, Foxtons said.

“At the same time as delivering materially higher levels of exchanges during the quarter, the sales commission pipeline has continued to grow through the period,” it added.

Meanwhile lettings revenue was up six per cent to £14.8m but the firm noted the trend of falling London rents.

“Rents in London remained under pressure during the period, declining by around 12 per cent, but were offset by increased volumes,” it said.

Foxtons has also completed a £3m investment in property site Boomin.

Commenting on results, group chief executive officer Nic Budden said: “I am delighted with the start we have made to the year, which is the best first quarter’s trading in some time.

“The acquisition of Douglas & Gordon, the largest acquisition in our history, represents an acceleration of the Group’s strategy and is a business with significant potential.”

He added: “As we look forward, the strong trading momentum is expected to continue through the second quarter and together with tight cost control gives us confidence that operating profit for the first half will be significantly higher than last year.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.