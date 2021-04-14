Rewind Wednesday – The Online Specialist Lending Event 2021: Buy to let

This year’s edition of The Specialist Lending Event took place online and was spread over four days with each segment focused on a particular section of the specialist market.

Specialist Lending Solutions is exclusively releasing the video presentations from the event to watch at your leisure.

In this final edition the presentations released are from the buy to let sector focus. They are:

Limited company structures: the lowdown

Richard Saunders, regional sales manager at Paragon

First up, Richard Saunders breaks down the key elements of limited company structures used for managing buy-to-let portfolios that lenders regularly encounter.

He examines how funds are introduced to these structures and reviews the processes landlords undergo to incorporate their portfolios.

2021: A better year for buy to let

Andy Virgo, director – buy to let at LendInvest

Operating through a pandemic taught many valuable lessons, Andy Virgo assesses the last year and the one to come.

He discusses what lenders learned about interacting with their distribution partners, and how 2021 will be better as a result.

Panel discussion

This final session brings together leaders from some of the prominent buy-to-let lenders in the market to discuss the key issues in the sector.

Paul Fryers, managing director of Zephyr Homeloans

Adrian Moloney, group sales director of OneSavings Bank

Louisa Sedgwick, (ex) managing director of Vida Homeloans

Chair: Owain Thomas, editor of Specialist Lending Solutions

