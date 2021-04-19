You are here: Home - News -

Nominations open for 2021 L&G Mortgage Club awards with digital categories

  • 19/04/2021
Legal and General Mortgage Club is open to nominations to its awards and added three categories to bring the event in line with market drivers.

 

The club has added a best broker for digital innovation award, best lender for digital innovation and best lender for market leadership.

Kevin Roberts (pictured), director, Legal & General Mortgage Club, said it gives me great pleasure to announce that applications to the Legal & General Mortgage Club 2021 Awards are now open.

“The significant challenges that lenders and advisers have faced over the past 12 months make it so important that we take the time to highlight and celebrate the good work which has taken place. The awards will be a great opportunity to do just that, and we look forward to welcoming many of you to the event, later this year.

He added: “Of course, in such a transformative year, it is only right that we make some changes of our own and we have added several new categories aimed at recognising the best in class from a digital innovation and market leadership perspective.”

The full list of categories:

Broker Awards

1. Best Broker Firm for New Build
2. Best Broker Firm for Specialist Lending
3. Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (5 advisers and under)
4. Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (6-25 advisers)
5. Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (26 – 75 advisers)
6. Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (76+ advisers)
7. Best Broker for Digital Innovation – NEW for 2021
8. Best National Network Partner – submission-based award only

Lender Awards

1. Best Overall Lender
2. Best Lender for Later Life Lending
3. Best Lender for Buy to Let
4. Best Lender for Service
5. Best Specialist Lender
6. Best Smaller Lender
7. Business Development Manager of the Year
8. Best Lender for Digital Innovation – NEW for 2021
9. Best Lender for Market Leadership – NEW for 2021
10. Best Lender for Partnership with Mortgage Club – selected by the L&G Mortgage Club.

The nomination submission deadline is Friday 7 May with all entry details on the website. 

 

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

Close