You are here: Home - News -

News

Q1 house price falls reversed with stamp duty holiday extension – Reallymoving

by:
  • 19/04/2021
  • 0
Q1 house price falls reversed with stamp duty holiday extension – Reallymoving
House prices were dropping ahead of the original stamp duty holiday deadline, but this was reversed following the extension announcement, analysis from Reallymoving has shown.

 

Following strong growth in the second half of 2020 the firm said prices were on a downward trend in the first three months of the year and showing signs of returning to more normal levels, but that has since been flipped. 

Reallymoving records the prices buyers agree to pay for properties when they search for conveyancing quotes, which is typically 12 weeks before the sale completes 

According to this data, the average price agreed in March was £313,235, a 2.6 per cent drop on February.

This indicated a slowdown in activity as people who were agreeing on sales 12 weeks prior in December suspected they would not meet the original stamp duty holiday deadline, it said.

However, searches for conveyancing quotes doubled by the end of the month after the extension was announced, suggesting a resurgence in demand.  

 

May drop, June bounce

According to information entered by site visitors, the firm predicts prices will drop 5.3 per cent month-on-month to £296,560 in May, based on the sentiment of buyers in February.  

This will then rise by 2.8 per cent to £304,782 in June as buyers realised they were given a second chance to benefit from the tax break in March.  

This suggests that the stamp duty holiday extension fuelled demand and saw buyers willing to pay more for their desired properties. 

Rob Houghton, CEO of Reallymovingsaid: “Agents and portals across the UK have been reporting a surge in buyer demand following the stamp duty extension announcement. 

“Now through our analysis of conveyancing quote data, we’re seeing the first clear evidence that this activity has led buyers and sellers to agree deals at higher prices in March, which will become evident in Land Registry data in the early summer. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
IMLA: Mortgages outside government 95 per cent scheme may be ‘better value’

The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) has welcomed the launch of the government’s mortgage guarantee scheme but highlighted that products...

Close