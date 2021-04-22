Clydesdale Bank launches 90 per cent LTV for first-time buyers

Clydesdale Bank has made changes to its mortgage offering with the launch of a product for first-time buyers and rate reductions.

There is now a 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) two-year fixed product for those getting on to the property ladder. This has a rate of 2.89 per cent and a £1,999 fee. It also includes a free valuation.

A two-year fix at 90 per cent LTV for all borrowers has also had its rate reduced to 2.95 per cent. This also has a £1,999 fee.

Elsewhere, the bank has withdrawn a two-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV as well as a two-year discounted product with a rate of 1.74 per cent.

Clydesdale Bank has also updated the way it accepts product fees due to broker feedback. It now allows fees to be added to the total mortgage loan as long as it does not take a residential loan over 95 per cent LTV and a buy-to-let loan over 80 per cent LTV.

These changes came into effect today.