You are here: Home - News -

News

Clydesdale Bank launches 90 per cent LTV for first-time buyers

by:
  • 22/04/2021
  • 0
Clydesdale Bank launches 90 per cent LTV for first-time buyers
Clydesdale Bank has made changes to its mortgage offering with the launch of a product for first-time buyers and rate reductions.

 

There is now a 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) two-year fixed product for those getting on to the property ladder. This has a rate of 2.89 per cent and a £1,999 fee. It also includes a free valuation. 

A two-year fix at 90 per cent LTV for all borrowers has also had its rate reduced to 2.95 per cent. This also has a £1,999 fee. 

Elsewhere, the bank has withdrawn a two-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV as well as a two-year discounted product with a rate of 1.74 per cent. 

Clydesdale Bank has also updated the way it accepts product fees due to broker feedback. It now allows fees to be added to the total mortgage loan as long as it does not take a residential loan over 95 per cent LTV and a buy-to-let loan over 80 per cent LTV. 

These changes came into effect today. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
No change to Help to Buy caps despite local hotspots – housing minister

The housing minister has admitted that there will be local hotspots in regions that will push property prices beyond the...

Close