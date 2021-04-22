You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage brokers using up to six affordability calculators per case – Mortgage Brain

by:
  • 22/04/2021
  • 0
Mortgage brokers using up to six affordability calculators per case – Mortgage Brain
Some 84.5 per cent of brokers use as many as six different affordability calculators for each mortgage case they source a deal for, research from Mortgage Brain has revealed.

 

Over 2,000 attendees of the firm’s Mortgage Vision Masterclasses last month were polled on their habits when sourcing. 

The polls showed that when dealing with a non-top 10 lender, however, 58 per cent of brokers said they rarely used the lender’s affordability calculator.  

It also found that 81.5 per cent of respondents spent more than 15 minutes entering details for a decision in principle (DIP) or full mortgage application. 

Mortgage Vision consisted of eight free online masterclasses featuring sessions from the likes of Pepper Money, HSBC UK and Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries.  

Subjects covered ranged from adverse credit, underwriting and the self-employed. 

Mortgage Brain’s Affordability Hub attempts to reduce the time brokers spend on a case by allowing them to run a case through the affordability calculator of 35 lenders at once.

Meanwhile, its Lendex system allows brokers to submit DIPs or full applications to different lenders with a single login, and without having to rekey case details.

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said: “The feedback from our Mortgage Vision Masterclass events has been fantastic. There is no question that the many brokers who attended benefitted from thought-provoking sessions and are now better equipped for dealing with today’s mortgage market. 

“However, our survey shows that many brokers are still spending significant amounts of time on manual jobs like repeatedly keying in client data on lender websites.  

At Mortgage Brain we are committed to transforming the way technology can help mortgage brokers become more efficient, making it far easier and quicker to source the products their clients need and cut out some of those time-intensive tasks.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
BTL2021: Buy-to-let rates unlikely to see huge drops this year – Coventry BS

Interest rates on buy-to-let mortgages will not see huge declines this year as criteria will shape how attractive products are...

Close