NatWest removes hard footprint for AIPs filed through brokers

Only a soft footprint will be produced and there will be no limits on how many AIPs can be submitted for a client.

The AIP will be guaranteed for 30 days as long as no changes are made. If any reassessment is required, the original criteria in the AIP will apply for the duration of the application.

NatWest said it has also made changes to its back end processes to simplify applications. It has updated its decision and warning messages to make them clearer to brokers and streamlined operations to reduce the number of requests for customer identification.

The bank also said that in the future, it would display packaging requirements tailored to a client’s circumstances.

AIPs completed before 26 April, when the changes come in, must be progressed to a full mortgage application by 7 May. AIPs which are not progressed will expire after this date.

Documentation for these AIPs will need to be submitted within 15 working days.

All new AIPs started from today will be valid for 30 days.