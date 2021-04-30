You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 30/04/2021

  • 30/04/2021
NatWest dominated this week with news it would not produce hard footprints for agreements in principle submitted by brokers, and the departure of the bank's head of intermediary mortgages, Graham Felstead.

 

The parliamentary debate over an amendment to the Financial Services Bill to introduce a standard variable rate cap for mortgage prisoners also sparked readers’ interest.

 

NatWest removes hard footprint for AIPs filed through brokers

 

More 2 Life introduces ‘highest LTV’ lifetime mortgage

 

Government-backed loan could help if SVR cap is voted down – Mortgage Prisoners UK

 

Mortgage prisoners group hits out after House of Commons defeat

 

Four in five first-time buyers rejected for mortgage – Aldermore

 

NatWest’s Felstead to exit this summer as Christodoulides steps up – exclusive

 

NatWest cuts product rates and TSB pulls high-fee mortgages

 

A fifth of homeowners refuse to take out protection – Metlife UK

 

Nationwide launches green cashback mortgage

 

Contractor and furlough mortgages hot topics as Primis desk sees record call numbers

 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

