Dashly hires ex-Connells sales director

Former Connells sales director Iain Swatton has joined mortgage switching platform Dashly as head of intermediaries.

Ex-investment banker Salma Kalisvaart has also been hired, joining the business from JP Morgan as chief operating officer.

Swatton spent more than two decades at Countrywide, latterly as its financial services director, before the company was taken over by Connells.

Kalisvaart worked at JP Morgan in its merger and acquisitions and equity capital market divisions.

After following Dashley’s chair, Mike Harris, to Monument Partners she worked for private equity fund Aquiline Capital.

“For years, the financial services industry was not fit for purpose but for consumers fintech has been a game changer,” Kalisvaart said.

Dashly’s admirable commitment to make the mortgage market work better for everyone involved, its bright and inclusive team, and potential to be highly scalable were immediate differentiators and is perfectly aligned with my passion for businesses with purpose.”

Ross Boyd, chief executive of Dashly, said: “In welcoming Salma and Iain to the team, we have the backing of two highly-respected individuals from the worlds of fintech and mortgages.

“Their expertise will allow us to grow at pace, and further realise our ambition to combine the very best of people and technology to make mortgages work for all.”