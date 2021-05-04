You are here: Home - News -

News

Dashly hires ex-Connells sales director

by:
  • 04/05/2021
  • 0
Dashly hires ex-Connells sales director
Former Connells sales director Iain Swatton has joined mortgage switching platform Dashly as head of intermediaries.

Ex-investment banker Salma Kalisvaart has also been hired, joining the business from JP Morgan as chief operating officer.

Swatton spent more than two decades at Countrywide, latterly as its financial services director, before the company was taken over by Connells.

Kalisvaart worked at JP Morgan in its merger and acquisitions and equity capital market divisions.

After following Dashley’s chair, Mike Harris, to Monument Partners she worked for private equity fund Aquiline Capital.

“For years, the financial services industry was not fit for purpose but for consumers fintech has been a game changer,” Kalisvaart said.

Dashly’s admirable commitment to make the mortgage market work better for everyone involved, its bright and inclusive team, and potential to be highly scalable were immediate differentiators and is perfectly aligned with my passion for businesses with purpose.”

Ross Boyd, chief executive of Dashly, said: “In welcoming Salma and Iain to the team, we have the backing of two highly-respected individuals from the worlds of fintech and mortgages.

“Their expertise will allow us to grow at pace, and further realise our ambition to combine the very best of people and technology to make mortgages work for all.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Virgin Money reveals 95 per cent LTV mortgage guarantee criteria

Virgin Money has announced the details for its 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) product as part of the...

Close