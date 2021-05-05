You are here: Home - News -

News

ASA complaints upheld against Money Advisor

by:
  • 05/05/2021
  • 0
ASA complaints upheld against Money Advisor
A Bolton-based debt advice service, Money Advisor, has been censured by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for suggesting it was a debt counsellor and associated with the government-funded Money Advice Service in a TV ad.

 

A TV ad which ran in January received two complaints, centering on several assertions including the fact it could help write off 100 per cent of someone’s ‘unaffordable debt.’ Other claims included the fact they could provide debt advice although the firm is not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to do so and is instead a lead provider.

Another complaint challenged whether the use of the Money Advice Service name and logo in the TV ad misleadingly suggested an association with that service, which the standards authority upheld.

In its defence, Money Advisor confirmed that its business involved validating consumers’ details before passing them on to an insolvency practitioner. Clearcast said that it was common practice for companies to act as agents on behalf of others.

Asa upheld four out of the five complaints made against the firm, including its misleading use of the Money Advice Service (MAS) logo and five-star customer reviews on its website giving the appearance of linking the businesses.

In its ruling, Asa said the ad must not be shown again in the same form and Money Advisor was told to ensure its future marketing communications did not mislead by implying it was qualified to offer debt advice or help consumers write off debt among a raft of other stipulations.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Just Mortgages allows experienced brokers to work from home

Just Mortgages is to allow its experienced brokers to work from home once all pandemic-related restrictions end.

Close