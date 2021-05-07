You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/05/2021

  07/05/2021
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/05/2021
The tribulations of first-time buyers caught brokers’ attention this week, with Aldermore’s findings that four in five had been rejected for a mortgage piquing interest in particular.

 

The challenge for self-employed applicants drew readers’ attention too, while rising house prices, combined with the latest potential fix for mortgage prisoners, from Prestbury’s former boss, revealed the complicated client landscape which brokers are presently asked to navigate. 

Virgin Money reveals 95 per cent LTV mortgage guarantee criteria

Brokers see little sign of mortgage improvement for self-employed borrowers

 

Ying Tan to exit Dynamo after Connells Group buyout

 

Legal & General trials equity release fixed early repayment charges

 

First-time purchases delayed by many obstacles – Yopa

 

Four in five first-time buyers rejected for mortgage – Aldermore

 

HSBC cuts rates up to 95 per cent LTV; The Nottingham and Vida add high LTV deals

 

ASA complaints upheld against Money Advisor

 

Former Prestbury boss prepares comeback with P2P product for mortgage prisoners

 

Barratt Homes cites dearth of high LTVs on new-builds as potential dampener on delivery

 

