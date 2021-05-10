Mortgage Administrator Online event to target pandemic stress and wellbeing

Advice on how to manage stress and enhance wellbeing will be shared at the Mortgage Administrator Online Event next month.

Skipton Building Society’s diversity and inclusion lead Zahoor Ahmad and its regional manager of intermediary relationships, John Scrivens, will lead the session.

Centred on increasing stress related to remote working, the presentation will provide tips on how to minimise the impact of work pressures and staying productive.

Registration is now open for The Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021, which takes place on Wednesday 23 June.

The event will be available to access from home or your office, from a desktop, mobile or tablet.

You will be able to ask our speakers questions via live video link and download product information and other resource information from our sponsors.

Register to attend: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-administrator-event/venues/mortgage-administrator-online-event-2021/?pfat=66b2e6b352e048bbb98976ee58abe16e