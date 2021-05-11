Accord adds two-year fixes to 95 per cent LTV range

The newly launched mortgages include a £995 fee paying option with a rate of 3.79 per cent and £250 cashback, as well as a fee-free product with a rate of 3.98 per cent.

Both products come with free standard valuations and are available for purchase only.

The five-year fixed at 95 per cent LTV has been reduced by 10 basis points to 3.89 per cent. This has a fee of £995 and offers a free standard valuation.

Jemma Anderson (pictured), mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re really pleased to introduce two-year fixed rates to our 95 per cent LTV range, giving brokers more choice for their clients with the smallest deposits.”