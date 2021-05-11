You are here: Home - News -

News

Loughborough BS relaunches 95 per cent LTV mortgage; First Direct cuts fixed rates

by:
  • 11/05/2021
  • 0
Loughborough BS relaunches 95 per cent LTV mortgage; First Direct cuts fixed rates
The Loughborough Building Society has returned to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) lending with a two-year fixed mortgage.

 

Priced at 3.99 per cent, the product comes with a free standard valuation and is fee-free. 

It will be available exclusively through intermediaries for purchase and remortgage. 

Ashley Pearson (pictured), business development manager at The Loughborough, said: “It’s been a tough year for borrowers with a smaller deposit so I’m glad we can offer something for those who need it. The five per cent deposit can be from the borrowers’ own savings or gifted. 

Of course, we also offer mortgages for those with little or no standard deposit from our Family Assist range, but these need family support and not everyone has that. 

 

First Direct reduces rates

First Direct has cut rates across its two and fiveyear fixed rate mortgages, by as much as 0.15 per cent. 

This includes the two-year fixed fee saver product at 60 per cent LTV which has been cut by 0.05 per cent to 1.44 per cent. 

At 75 per cent LTV, both two-year fixes have been reduced by 0.10 per cent with a fee-free product now with a rate of 1.79 per cent and the £490 fee paying option set to 1.44 per cent. 

Across five-year fixes, the mortgage with a £490 fee at 85 per cent LTV has been reduced from 2.89 per cent to 2.79 per cent. 

At 75 per cent LTV, both mortgages have been cut by 0.05 per cent. The fee-free product now has a rate of 1.94 per cent while the £490 fee paying option has a rate of 1.64 per cent. 

Lloyd Robson, commercial director at First Direct, said: “We’re seeing increased demand among homebuyers looking for shorter term two and five-year fixed rates. In response we’ve reduced our already competitive rates even further. 

“We also understand that giving borrowers a choice of either fees and feefree deals gives them more flexibility when looking at their mortgage needs.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
first-time buyers
Beverley BS offers limited edition 90 per cent LTV deal

Beverley Building Society has launched a 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) two-year fixed-rate deal at 2.99 per cent.

Close