SimplyBiz Mortgages partners with MBT

by:
  • 11/05/2021
SimplyBiz Mortgages has partnered with Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) to give members access to its eligibility calculator based on the affordability and criteria of residential and buy-to-let lenders.

 

Members who register for access to MBT Affordability will have free additional access to MBT Criteria Search for a limited time. The tool provides advisers with a search bar that allows advisers to research any panel lender criteria term.

Results are identified within the lenders’ own criteria guides and the exact wording is highlighted for advisers to review within the platform.

Richard Merrett, head of strategic development at SimplyBiz Mortgages, said: “With the limited housing stock available in the market, being able to give  customers as much choice as possible in their home purchase is a key factor in a mortgage adviser’s ability to provide solutions, and this often starts with maximising affordability potential.

“It has become quite clear over the past 12 months that it is not always the most obvious or familiar lender which  can deliver the best customer outcome.”

Tanya Toumadj (pictured), chief executive of Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “Affordability is a crucial part of the research process and more brokers are realising the importance of harnessing technology to make that process quicker, easier and more comprehensive.”



