You are here: Home - News -

News

Hot housing sector boosts UK economic growth in March

by:
  • 12/05/2021
  • 0
Hot housing sector boosts UK economic growth in March
Housebuilding and repair and maintenance rebounded strongly in March, the latest data on gross domestic product (GDP) from the ONS has shown.

 

New housing construction output in the private sector rose 9.4 per cent, and for public housing growth was 16.7 per cent in March compared to February 2021.

For repair and maintenance work, private housing output grew 7.7 per cent and and public housing 3.7 per cent, month-on-month.

Andy Sommerville, director at property market solutions provider Search Acumen, said: “The rise in new housing construction is likely to have been driven partly by house builders encouraged by the property market running hot, due to the stamp duty holiday.

“This was coupled with the coming reopening of the economy, which improved business confidence levels throughout March, and prompted firms to progress residential building projects.”

Sommerville added: “However, rising input costs may cause some house-builders to rein in new building activity in the medium-term, unless they can protect margins by passing on costs to consumers.”

Construction growth in Q1 was 2.6 per cent. The main contributors were new work in infrastructure at 4.3 per cent and private housing at 2.7 per cent; as well as repair and maintenance work in non-housing at 3.2 per cent.

In March, total UK GDP grew by 2.1 per cent, with construction a major contributor at 5.8 per cent growth.

For Q1, GDP fell overall by 1.5 per cent.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Search button
It is a mystery why lenders insist on hard footprints for DIPs – Marketwatch

Knowledge Bank's news that brokers were more often searching for decisions in principle (DIPs) with soft footprints has suggested that...

Close