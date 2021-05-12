You are here: Home - News -

Openwork completes record £5.7bn mortgages in Q1

  • 12/05/2021
The Openwork Partnership completed £5.7bn of mortgages in the first quarter of the year, a record figure for the network.

 

This comes amid the addition of 245 mortgage and protection advisers to its cohort over the period.  

This includes Andrews Property Group, which joined Openwork last month and took its total number of mortgage and protection advisers to 2,500. 

A further 46 appointed representative firms and 337 advisers are also set to join Openwork in the coming months. 

The group’s record completions also follows its three per cent rise in total mortgage completions last year, which hit £19bn. 

John Cupis, managing director, mortgages and protection, at The Openwork Partnership, said: “The record first quarter for mortgage completions puts us on course for another strong year with the stamp duty holiday and mortgage guarantee scheme providing a boost for business.   

“The mortgage business at The Openwork Partnership is really benefiting from the growth in recruitment and the addition of new firms and advisers who are helping to drive expansion.”  

Stephen Wildgoose, recruitment and growth director at The Openwork Partnership, said: “Our recruitment results in 2020 and moving into 2021 have been incredibly strong.   

“In an ever-changing landscape professional advisers who have an appetite to grow their business, expand their qualifications and broaden their offering to clients are increasingly turning to The Openwork Partnership.”    

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

Close