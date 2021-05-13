Sesame Bankhall Group launches six-strong specialist lending master broker panel

Sesame Bankhall Group has launched a new specialist lending panel of six master brokers for PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network members.

The master brokers are 3mc, Brightstar, Crystal Specialist Finance, Impact Specialist Finance, Positive Lending and Watts Commercial.

The panel lets brokers access a wide range of first and second charge mortgages, alongside commercial and bridging finance.

The master broker partners will provide comprehensive support from customer referrals through to packaging complex applications.

The panel has been designed to provide greater choice, bearing in mind the growing numbers of diverse and specialist cases that brokers are encountering.

Stephanie Charman, head of strategic relationships, lender, at Sesame Bankhall Group (pictured), said: “The demand for specialist lending continues to grow as people’s circumstances become ever-more complex. This trend has steadily increased over the past year, due to the impact of Covid-19, making the launch of our new panel of leading master brokers very timely.

“We undertook a comprehensive review of the market and partnered with master brokers who will help PMS and Sesame members to cater for each client’s individual needs, no matter how complex or unusual,” she said.

PMS and Sesame members can already access referral services for equity release from Age Partnership and Key Partnerships, and for self-build packaging from Buildloan.