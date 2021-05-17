Hinckley & Rugby BS returns to 95 per cent LTV

Borrowers with a five per cent deposit can access a 3.69 per cent deal. Those looking to fix for five years can lock in a rate of 3.89 per cent.

The deals are open to both first-time buyers and home movers.

Chris Holmes, customer proposition analyst at Hinckley & Rugby, said: “Over the past 12 months the society has seen a strong growth in house prices which has put pressure on borrowers with smaller deposits especially first-time buyers who have had limited high LTV options due to the pandemic.”

Earlier today, Nationwide announced its return to 95 per cent LTV lending. From Thursday 20 May, Nationwide will offer a number of deals including a 3.49 per cent two-year fixed rate, which will be the lowest fix at this LTV on the market, according to Moneyfacts.