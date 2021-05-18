You are here: Home - News -

News

Brokers should prepare for incoming product transfer spike by July – TMA

by:
  • 18/05/2021
  • 0
Brokers should prepare for incoming product transfer spike by July – TMA
Mortgage brokers should begin planning from July for a surge in product transfer activity for the rest of this year and beyond, TMA Club’s Lisa Martin has advised.

 

The club’s group development director said figures held by consultancy firm CACI showed a large number of mortgages would be maturing soon.  

Earlier this year, Kate Davies, executive director of The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association said 700,000 fixed terms were set to mature this year 

Meanwhile Andrew Ferguson, managing director – buy-to-let, at West One Loans hinted that remortgage buy-to-let activity from last year had continued into 2021. 

Martin said: “[Brokers] should be preparing themselves for all the different spikes this year for product transfers and actually writing themselves a plan for 2022.  

“Given the numbers that we can see coming through for 2022, for product transfers, that plan should be written by end of July.” 

She suggested there was still “plenty of business” in broker’s existing client banks and said advisers should only focus on what they can manage in the uncertain property sector. 

Martin also said brokers should use the opportunity to promote themselves to their clients and get back in touch.

She said: “We know that supply and demand in the housing market is poor; in terms of [a current lack of] supply and [buyer] demand is mad. Try and stay focused on what you can influence.” 

“It’s about structuring your business in such a way that you absolutely put your existing customers at the forefront.”  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Loughborough Building Society adds cashback to lifetime deals

Loughborough Building Society has added cashback to its borrowing into retirement deals.

Close