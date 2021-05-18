Wealth accumulation by black families at zero in Britain – Bloomberg

Exclusive Bloomberg data reveals black people risk falling further behind in the wealth stakes through lack of home ownership in Great Britain.

The Office of National Statistics data shows the median accumulation of wealth through land or property ownership for a black family is zero in contrast with a white British family which has amassed £115,000 over the last decade.

Just 30 per cent of black families are homeowners in this country, outlining the difficulties faced in accumulating wealth and passing it on to children.

The Bloomberg article shows nowhere is this divide starker than London where 60 per cent of black people in England and Wales live, one of the most expensive cities in the world.

“No one can get on the housing ladder unless your parents were lucky enough to own their own homes,” said Akwugo Emejulu, a sociology professor at the University of Warwick who studies inequalities across Europe.

The article lists extreme gentrification in areas like Notting Hill, where working class black and white families have been replaced by million-pound properties.

Yvette Williams, 55, a campaigner for the community said the fact we own nothing [in this community] will always allow other people to control how much or how little they give us and that keeps us in our place.