The Nottingham cuts 95 per cent rate

Nottingham Building Society has cut its five-year fix 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgage rate to 3.90 per cent and has boosted its remortgage range.

The 3.90 per cent, previously priced at 4.10 per cent, has no administration, booking or valuation fees.

The 1.60 per cent remortgage deal, open to homeowners with a 30 per cent deposit, is fixed for two years and is fee-free.

The Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales Nikki Warren-Dean (pictured) said: “Maintaining a closeness to the market and listening carefully to broker feedback is important as it helps to keep us versatile, flexible and proactive with our product launches and pricing.

“These two products are undoubtedly designed for people at differing ends of the property buying spectrum. However, what they have in common is they are borne of our desire to have a range catering for all, and they are both competitively priced.”