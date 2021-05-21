You are here: Home - News -

Criteria Hub hits 80-lender milestone with MPowered Mortgages addition

  • 21/05/2021
Criteria Hub, Mortgage Brain’s criteria portal, has amassed 80 lenders with MPowered Mortgages being the most recent addition.

 

The portal allows advisers to source products for their clients based on the criteria of different lenders. 

MPowered Mortgages, subsidiary of MQube, launched into the unregulated buy-to-let sector in March, with an aim to provide funding to individual, limited company and portfolio landlords through its MPowered digital lending platform. 

Emma Hollingworth, sales and distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, said: “As a fintech business and a new lender in the market, we are committed to identifying ways that technology can better serve brokers and their clients to help make the mortgage process more efficient.  

“Criteria Hub is an innovative solution which delivers clear benefits to brokers and we are delighted to be the 80th lender on board.” 

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “This is an incredible milestone for Criteria Hub to reach in such a short period of time. The last year has been a tumultuous one for the mortgage market, with lenders changing their products and criteria at a rapid rate.  

“Criteria Hub has been a valuable tool for brokers, keeping them on top of those changes so that they can swiftly identify the best lenders for their client’s requirements.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

