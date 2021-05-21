You are here: Home - News -

News

Still time to vote in this year’s British Mortgage Awards

by:
  • 21/05/2021
  • 0
Still time to vote in this year’s British Mortgage Awards
There is still time to vote for outstanding industry professionals in The British Mortgage Awards this year, ahead of the 4th June deadline.

 

If you know an exceptional individual who deserves to be recognised, put them forward for a British Mortgage Award using this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-mortgage-awards/nominate/?pfat=6a01138116814beb8a806c3b558aa3d2 

The nominations process will close on 4th June. 

View categories here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-mortgage-awards/page/107583/Categories/?pfat=6a01138116814beb8a806c3b558aa3d2 

If you need help canvassing for nominations, email lorraine.francisco@ae3media.co.uk to get personalised banners created for you. 

Anyone who is shortlisted will be expected to attend a teleconference interview on 7th or 8th July. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Criteria Hub hits 80-lender milestone with MPowered Mortgages addition

Criteria Hub, Mortgage Brain’s criteria portal, has amassed 80 lenders with MPowered Mortgages being the most recent addition.

Close