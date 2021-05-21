Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/05/2021

Meanwhile, justice prevailed as a mortgage broker was vindicated in having given proper advice, having been wrongfully accused of mis-selling an interest-only product, in an outcome welcomed by mortgage market commentators.
Readers were also keen on coverage of the super-tight credit scoring by lenders, particularly at high LTVs.
Nationwide launches lowest 95 per cent LTV fixed rate on market
Broker wins case against charge of mis-selling interest-only mortgage
Good borrowers rejected by super-strict credit scoring on 95 per cent guarantee scheme
Lenders to review self-employed mortgage delays on case-by-case basis
Financially-hit landlords will provide a new niche for lenders – JLM
Lenders race to reach remortgage customers first – Marketwatch
Brokers should prepare for incoming product transfer spike by July – TMA
‘BoE will not enter negative territory and instead begin to increase rates in 2022’ – Maddox
Asking prices reach new high as gap between London and northern England narrows – Rightmove