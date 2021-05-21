You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/05/2021

  • 21/05/2021
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/05/2021
Fierce competition kept readers gripped this week as Nationwide saw off all comers with the lowest 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) fixed rate on the market.

 

 

Meanwhile, justice prevailed as a mortgage broker was vindicated in having given proper advice, having been wrongfully accused of mis-selling an interest-only product, in an outcome welcomed by mortgage market commentators.

Readers were also keen on coverage of the super-tight credit scoring by lenders, particularly at high LTVs.

 

Nationwide launches lowest 95 per cent LTV fixed rate on market

 

Broker wins case against charge of mis-selling interest-only mortgage

 

Good borrowers rejected by super-strict credit scoring on 95 per cent guarantee scheme

 

Lenders to review self-employed mortgage delays on case-by-case basis

 

Financially-hit landlords will provide a new niche for lenders – JLM

 

Lenders race to reach remortgage customers first – Marketwatch

 

Brokers should prepare for incoming product transfer spike by July – TMA

 

‘BoE will not enter negative territory and instead begin to increase rates in 2022’ – Maddox

 

Asking prices reach new high as gap between London and northern England narrows – Rightmove

 

BREAKING NEWS: New bank set to launch, with a difference

 

