Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/05/2021

Fierce competition kept readers gripped this week as Nationwide saw off all comers with the lowest 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) fixed rate on the market.

Meanwhile, justice prevailed as a mortgage broker was vindicated in having given proper advice, having been wrongfully accused of mis-selling an interest-only product, in an outcome welcomed by mortgage market commentators.

Readers were also keen on coverage of the super-tight credit scoring by lenders, particularly at high LTVs.