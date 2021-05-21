You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin Money cuts rates across resi and BTL range

by:
  • 21/05/2021
  • 0
Virgin Money cuts rates across resi and BTL range
Virgin Money has reduced the rates on some of its residential and buy-to-let mortgages.

 

Its intermediary exclusive purchase products with £1,000 cashback and a £995 fee have had rates cuts up to 0.14 per cent.  

The 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) five-year fixed option has seen the largest reduction, down from 1.74 per cent to 1.60 per cent.  

The two-year fix at 85 per cent LTV has been reduced from 2.59 per cent to 2.49 per cent. The five-year alternative at the same tier has been cut by 0.02 per cent to 2.77 per cent. 

The buy-to-let two-year fixed product at 75 per cent LTV has been reduced by 0.07 per cent to 1.84 per cent. This has £1,000 cashback and a £1,995 fee. 

The portfolio equivalent at the same lending tier also had a rate cut of 0.07 per cent to 1.94 per cent. 

Across its core offering, the five-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV with a £995 fee has been reduced by 0.14 per cent to 1.54 per cent. 

Two, three and five-year fixes at 85 per cent have also been reduced by up to five basis points. 

Product transfers for owner-occupiers have been cut by as much as 0.14 per cent, while the core buy-to-let two-year fixed switching option at 85 per cent LTV has been cut by 0.23 per cent to 3.36 per cent. 

The lender has also launched an 80 per cent LTV product for core buy-to-let borrowers. This is a two-year fixed priced at 3.36 per cent. This product has a £995 fee.  

Product changes are effective from today.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Mainstream advisers may be missing a trick by sidelining the RIO market – Pallett

It has been three years since the Financial Conduct Authority reclassified retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages as mainstream products.

Close