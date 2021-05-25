You are here: Home - News -

News

Wealthier homeowners drive 31 per cent equity release uptick

by:
  • 25/05/2021
  • 0
Wealthier homeowners drive 31 per cent equity release uptick
The amount of equity that lifetime mortgage customers are releasing has leapt more than 30 per cent in 12 months as low rates have driven a “middle class stampede” according to a specialist broker.

 

Adviser Responsible Life reports the average amount released by customers has risen 31 per cent in a year, climbing from £86,000 to £112,700 in April.

Wealthier homeowners are driving the uplift drawn by historically low interest rates and the boost in living standards that equity release can provide, added the broker.


Rates plummeted

Rates on lifetime mortgages have more than halved in recent years to below three per cent and the average value of homes being used to secure lifetime mortgages is over 19 per cent higher year-on-year, at £487,000 , double the average UK house price of £256,4053.

The broker said house price inflation of just over 10 per cent to March only partly explains the shift as the average value of the properties being mortgaged is over eight per cent higher.

Wealthier customers are using the cash for a variety of reasons including gifting to children and loved ones, home renovation, paying off existing interest-only mortgages and funding retirement.

 

House beautiful

The broker also believes that a pandemic home improvement boom buoyed by the extra time people were forced to spend at home during repeated lockdowns has helped to drive up the level of borrowing. Home improvement remains the second most popular reason to use a lifetime mortgage.

Steve Wilkie, executive chairman of later life mortgage broker Responsible Life, (pictured), said: “There’s no doubt there has been a middle-class stampede for lifetime mortgages over the past year thanks to interest rates sinking to historic lows.

“Wealthier homeowners have cottoned on to falling rates and now see lifetime mortgages as an affordable way to improve their standard of living in retirement. Gone are the days when they were considered a product of last resort. That couldn’t be further from the truth now.

“The pandemic has also played its part in driving up the level of borrowing. Repeated lockdowns have not only spurred huge housing demand but there has also been a home improvement frenzy.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Coventry for Intermediaries boosts 95 per cent LTV range

Coventry for Intermediaries has boosted its 95 per cent loan-to-value range with the addition of a two-year fixed rate deal.

Close