Mpowered Mortgages partners with ULS Technology to enable digital offers

The deal gives the lender access to ULS technology’s full solicitor panel. This will let the lender deliver offers and certificates of title to customers electronically in line with its digital-focused approach to lending.

ULS Technology provides a full, back-office panel management service to lenders with the aim to support better risk management, security and speed of service. The provider works with UK lenders including Principality Building Society, Hodge, Habito and Foundation Home Loans.

Paul Saunders, director of lender services at ULS Technology (pictured), said: “MPowered Mortgages has launched to market promising a more automated, digitised and dynamic process and our new partnership will enable electronic delivery to fulfil this promise.”

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, said: “Integrating with ULS Technology’s full solicitor panel enables us to offer more choice for advisers in serving their customers, as well as greater certainty and control over the mortgage process for advisers and customers alike.”