Paradigm Mortgage Services mortgage head Coffield to retire in August

by: Anna Sagar
  • 27/05/2021
Paradigm Mortgage Services' long-serving mortgage head, John Coffield, will retire from his role at the end of August.

 

He has worked at Paradigm since 2007 when it launched and has helped to grow its members base to 1,612 firms and 80 lender partners. The firm also represents 3,000 advisers.

Prior to his role at Paradigm, Coffield was head of The Mortgage Alliance for two years and before that he held senior roles at Scottish Mutual and Friends Provident.

Paradigm said the search for a successor was “progressing well,” and that it was on course to make an announcement before Coffield departs.

Coffield (pictured) said: “My time at Paradigm has been the most fulfilling of my career, from a business and personal perspective. To have been part of a new company, and to help it grow through what have been some very challenging times, has been incredibly rewarding. I’ve been privileged to work with some great people who have helped me to grow professionally and who have also been great fun to work with.”

Coffield also thanked the company and its chief executive Bob Hunt for supporting him and his family during his year of treatment for cancer.

Hunt said: “John’s experience and knowledge, since the formation of Paradigm nearly 14 years ago, has been a vital part of the success we have built here together, and we will miss his sharp wit and wisdom. Obviously, we wish him and his wife Mary a long, enjoyable, healthy and active retirement.”

Paradigm is an operating diversion of Tatton Asset Management and is one of the UK’s leading mortgage distributors.

Anna Sagar

Close