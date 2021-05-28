Leek United cuts rates on select 75 and 85 per cent LTV products

Leek United has reduced the rates on a range of its 75 and 85 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) products by as much as one per cent.

The building society will cut the rate on its two and five-year fixed and discount residential range for loans up to 85 per cent LTV.

The five-year fixed residential mortgage will be cut by 0.21 per cent to 2.69 percent, and the two-year fixed residential mortgages will be cut by 0.2 per cent to 2.47 per cent.

The lender’s two-year discount residential mortgage with no fee will be cut by 0.92 per cent to 2.25 per cent. Its similar two-year fixed discount residential mortgage product rate with a £995 fee will be reduced by one per cent to 1.8 per cent.

All the above products come with £400 cashback.

The lender will also reduce its two-year discount interest-only 75 per cent LTV by 0.1 per cent to 1.53 per cent.

Laura Allcock, intermediary mending manager at the Leek United, said: “We are constantly looking at how we can refine our product range for our partners. Our aim is to position competitively in the market alongside continuing to provide the quality service our partners have come to expect from us.”