You are here: Home - News -

News

Leek United cuts rates on select 75 and 85 per cent LTV products

by: Anna Sagar
  • 28/05/2021
  • 0
Leek United cuts rates on select 75 and 85 per cent LTV products
Leek United has reduced the rates on a range of its 75 and 85 per cent loan-to-value (LTV) products by as much as one per cent.

 

The building society will cut the rate on its two and five-year fixed and discount residential range for loans up to 85 per cent LTV.

The five-year fixed residential mortgage will be cut by 0.21 per cent to 2.69 percent, and the two-year fixed residential mortgages will be cut by 0.2 per cent to 2.47 per cent.

The lender’s two-year discount residential mortgage with no fee will be cut by 0.92 per cent to 2.25 per cent. Its similar two-year fixed discount residential mortgage product rate with a £995 fee will be reduced by one per cent to 1.8 per cent.

All the above products come with £400 cashback.

The lender will also reduce its two-year discount interest-only 75 per cent LTV by 0.1 per cent to 1.53 per cent.

Laura Allcock, intermediary mending manager at the Leek United, said: “We are constantly looking at how we can refine our product range for our partners. Our aim is to position competitively in the market alongside continuing to provide the quality service our partners have come to expect from us.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna Sagar

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Let to buy is worth mentioning to clients considering a move out of the city – Adams

There have been plenty of reports about how the Covid-19 pandemic is changing the places that people choose to live,...

Close