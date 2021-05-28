NatWest adds guarantee scheme products for intermediaries from next week

NatWest Intermediary Solutions has added its new Mortgage Guarantee Scheme products for intermediaries as of 2 June.

The scheme will offer two and five-year fixed rates at 90 to 95 per cent loan to value with a maximum purchase price of £600,000 on a repayment basis. This comes after the bank launched the scheme direct to customers only on 19 April.

More specific details of the products will be announced on 1 June.

The launch of the scheme for brokers comes after NatWest implemented changes to its application system enabling agreements in principle with a soft footprint.

The mortgages will be available for residential mortgages, excluding second homes, new builds and buy to let. Borrowers will need to pass NatWest’s standard affordability and credit checks.

On the buy to let side, the lender will adjust its offer on 2 June, by removing the requirement for a minimum income across all application types.

NatWest Intermediary Solutions will also add a new Economic Hub for advisers, with updates providing an overview of key themes impacting the economy.