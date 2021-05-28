Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/05/2021

Elsewhere, First Homes eligibility criteria, the rush to complete before the stamp duty pause is over and another victory for a broker in an interest-only mis-selling case offered a broad range of reading topics for advisers.
Nationwide cuts first-time buyer, home mover and remortgage rates
Properties selling over asking price reaches record high as supply plummets – NAEA Propertymark
Swindon most affordable alternative for first-time buyers leaving London
Mortgage complaints surge by more than half to 11,835 – The Ombudsman
Government outlines eligibility for First Homes scheme
Sellers receive offers within a month as end of stamp duty holiday draws near
Interest-only mis-selling claim against SPF Private Clients dismissed
LSL sells stake in LMS to focus on financial services strategy
Clydesdale removes 90 per cent LTV FTB product and cuts rates on 85 per cent LTVs
Buy-to-let rates fall to lowest level since January