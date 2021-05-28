Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/05/2021

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/05/2021

 

Elsewhere, First Homes eligibility criteria, the rush to complete before the stamp duty pause is over and another victory for a broker in an interest-only mis-selling case offered a broad range of reading topics for advisers.

 

Nationwide cuts first-time buyer, home mover and remortgage rates

 

Properties selling over asking price reaches record high as supply plummets – NAEA Propertymark

 

Swindon most affordable alternative for first-time buyers leaving London

 

Mortgage complaints surge by more than half to 11,835 – The Ombudsman

 

Government outlines eligibility for First Homes scheme

 

Sellers receive offers within a month as end of stamp duty holiday draws near

 

Interest-only mis-selling claim against SPF Private Clients dismissed

 

LSL sells stake in LMS to focus on financial services strategy

 

Clydesdale removes 90 per cent LTV FTB product and cuts rates on 85 per cent LTVs

 

Buy-to-let rates fall to lowest level since January

