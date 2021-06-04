Coventry cuts rates on select 65 per cent and lower LTV residential products

Coventry for intermediaries has decreased the rates on select residential products with a loan-to-value (LTV) of 65 percent or lower by as much as 0.14 per cent.

The reductions apply from today and are in place for some of their standard residential, product transfer and offset mortgage ranges.

The rate for its five-year fixed at 65 per cent LTV, which is available for purchase only, will be reduced by 0.14 per cent to 1.65 per cent.

The rate for its two-year fixed at 50 per cent LTV will now stand at 1.09 per cent, a fall of 0.1 per cent. This product is available for remortgage only.

Both the above products are subject to a £999 fee.

Its five-year fixed at 65 per cent LTV with no product fee will now have a rate of 1.75 per cent, down 0.1 per cent.

Coventry Building Society’s head of intermediary relationships Jonathan Stinton (pictured) said: “The next few months will see a lot of borrowers’ current mortgage deals coming to an end, so these products are ideal for those looking to secure their remortgage early.”